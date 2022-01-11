Volution Group (LON:FAN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $519.88

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 519.88 ($7.06) and traded as low as GBX 495.50 ($6.73). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 499.50 ($6.78), with a volume of 537,257 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.60) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.42) target price on shares of Volution Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £998.25 million and a P/E ratio of 48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 519.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 497.89.

In other Volution Group news, insider Ronnie George sold 19,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.79), for a total value of £96,560 ($131,070.99).

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

