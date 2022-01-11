VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. VOXX International had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.77%.
NASDAQ:VOXX traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,772. The firm has a market cap of $207.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $27.78.
In other news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $884,655 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
VOXX International Company Profile
Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.
