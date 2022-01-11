Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

VOYA stock opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.93. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

