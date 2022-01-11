W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,518,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $6,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $83.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.74.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

