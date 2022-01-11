Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00084939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.84 or 0.07267309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,078.75 or 1.00037582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00066965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

