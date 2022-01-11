Wanchain 1-Day Volume Tops $1.92 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001289 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $106.32 million and $1.92 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00208474 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.36 or 0.00477259 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00076864 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

