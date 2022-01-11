Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an inline rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $37.33 on Friday. Warby Parker has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $3,768,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 58,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $2,408,546.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,699,622 shares of company stock valued at $83,861,861 and sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $53,050,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $34,483,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

