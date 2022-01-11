Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of WBR stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.83. The company has a market cap of C$212.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27. Waterloo Brewing has a one year low of C$5.00 and a one year high of C$8.00.
Waterloo Brewing Company Profile
