Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of WBR stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.83. The company has a market cap of C$212.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27. Waterloo Brewing has a one year low of C$5.00 and a one year high of C$8.00.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

