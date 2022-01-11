Waves Enterprise Trading 7.1% Lower This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $9.36 million and approximately $135,960.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

