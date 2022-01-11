WazirX Trading 17% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $321.48 million and $13.65 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

