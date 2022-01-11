WBI Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $270.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $221.52 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

