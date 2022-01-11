WBI Investments Inc. Has $2.85 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,950 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYG. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 158,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,095 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 477,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $95,000.

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

