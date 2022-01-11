WBI Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,000. EOG Resources makes up about 1.0% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 390.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 754,992 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 601,081 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $2,181,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,967 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $593,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.