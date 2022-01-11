WBI Investments Inc. Raises Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 132.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $224.00 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.83.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

