WBI Investments Inc. Takes $4.49 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 0.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Amundi acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

