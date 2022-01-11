We Are One Seven LLC Has $280,000 Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,930,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,561,000 after purchasing an additional 252,504 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,575,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,864,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,170,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 51,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,828,000 after acquiring an additional 146,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 584,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 51,642 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVT opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

