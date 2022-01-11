We Are One Seven LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $335.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

