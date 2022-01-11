We Are One Seven LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,476,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 244,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 143,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

HYLB opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $40.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63.

