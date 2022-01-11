We Are One Seven LLC Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

