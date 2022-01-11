WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,179,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 258,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,969,000 after buying an additional 85,319 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

