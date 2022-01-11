Wells Fargo & Company Trims Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Target Price to $93.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.64.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $143.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,740.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 50.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 415,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,249,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 62.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

