Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WEN. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Wendy’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Wendy’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Wendy’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

