West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Upgraded to “Buy” by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $118.60 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.23.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $92.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average of $80.79. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $97.59.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 54.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.