Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $14.87 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 4.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Waste Management by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after buying an additional 545,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,766. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.