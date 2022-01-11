Westchester Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 3.2% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.28.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,068. The stock has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

