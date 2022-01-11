Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Update

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 41,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 384.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 million, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.01. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

