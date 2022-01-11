Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stake Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,271 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,799,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 344,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after buying an additional 170,653 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.80 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

WGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.