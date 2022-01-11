Wipro (WIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wipro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. Wipro has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.62.
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.
Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.