WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WM Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion expects that the company will earn $2.84 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

WM Technology stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in WM Technology by 822.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

