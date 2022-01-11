Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in December

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.8 days.

Shares of WOLWF stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. Woolworths Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.