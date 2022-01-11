Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in December

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.8 days.
Shares of WOLWF stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. Woolworths Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.