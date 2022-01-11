World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.74 Million

Analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post sales of $143.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.12 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $130.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $568.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $566.91 million to $570.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $593.69 million, with estimates ranging from $591.83 million to $595.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

WRLD opened at $216.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.83. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $265.75. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total transaction of $161,177.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,313. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in World Acceptance by 18.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in World Acceptance by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in World Acceptance by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

