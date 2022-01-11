WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives $186.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSPOF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at $136.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.57. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $87.74 and a 52-week high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

