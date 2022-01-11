WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WW. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. WW International has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in WW International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WW International by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in WW International by 103,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WW International by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.