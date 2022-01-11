WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WW. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.
WW International stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. WW International has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in WW International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WW International by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in WW International by 103,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WW International by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.
About WW International
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.