Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $686.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.64.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,562. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.58. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $143.88.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2,740.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 415,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

