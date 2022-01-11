Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $71.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.88.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.50. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

