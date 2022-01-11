Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 59.92% from the stock’s previous close.

XBC has been the topic of several other reports. raised their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

XBC stock traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

