XIO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One XIO coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000191 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official website is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

