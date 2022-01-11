Xponance Inc. Has $348,000 Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,149 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,043,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,608,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,891,000 after acquiring an additional 230,392 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,471,000 after acquiring an additional 302,856 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Washington Federal by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after purchasing an additional 218,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Washington Federal by 1,474.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 817,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after purchasing an additional 765,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.