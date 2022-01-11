Xponance Inc. Has $364,000 Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 502,189 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Altice USA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUS stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

