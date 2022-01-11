Xponance Inc. Has $393,000 Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,292,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,092,000 after acquiring an additional 75,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Belden by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,138,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,733 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Belden by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,503,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Belden by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

NYSE:BDC opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. increased their target price on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.