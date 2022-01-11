Xponance Inc. Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $1,159,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,106,364 shares of company stock worth $29,387,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QS stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 10.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.