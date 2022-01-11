Xponance Inc. Has $424,000 Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after buying an additional 1,254,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after buying an additional 371,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,271,000 after buying an additional 265,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,944,000 after buying an additional 441,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cabot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBT stock opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

