Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up to $17.02

Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $17.50. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 32 shares trading hands.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

