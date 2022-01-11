XYO Hits Market Cap of $357.05 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. XYO has a market capitalization of $357.05 million and approximately $19.55 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One XYO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00066508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005272 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

