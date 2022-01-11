Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,017 shares during the period. Yum China makes up approximately 11.9% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $18,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Yum China by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Yum China by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 316.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Yum China by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 85,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUMC. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

