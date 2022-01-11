Zacks: Analysts Anticipate a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AKA shares. Truist initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

