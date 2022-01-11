Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will post sales of $3.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $15.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

FIS stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.54. The stock had a trading volume of 150,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,138. The stock has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 314.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.77. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,039.6% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 31.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.