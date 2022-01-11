Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.41 Million

Analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce $20.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.92 million and the lowest is $19.65 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $23.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $86.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $87.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $82.05 million to $86.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.99 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $18.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $439.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

