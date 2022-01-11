Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Announce $2.09 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $10.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.62. 10,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,885. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.39. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

