Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Repligen posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $210.65. 6,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,606. Repligen has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 99.96 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

